Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $111.90

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.90 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.40), with a volume of 94573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.47).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 183.26.

Get Chrysalis Investments alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Holden acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($25,563.91). Also, insider Anne Ewing acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £19,350 ($24,248.12).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.