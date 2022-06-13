Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $111.90

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.90 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.40), with a volume of 94573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.47).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 183.26.
In other news, insider Simon Holden acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($25,563.91). Also, insider Anne Ewing acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £19,350 ($24,248.12).
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
