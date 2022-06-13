RS Group (LON:RS1) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $846.00

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 846 ($10.60) and last traded at GBX 847.50 ($10.62), with a volume of 61199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 871.50 ($10.92).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS1. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.79) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.48) to GBX 1,300 ($16.29) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

In other RS Group news, insider Alex Baldock bought 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.53) per share, with a total value of £18,807.60 ($23,568.42).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

