Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $218.00

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 219.70 ($2.75), with a volume of 84257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224 ($2.81).

The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £721.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 754.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,015.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

