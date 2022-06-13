Currys (LON:CURY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $75.20

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.20 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 75.51 ($0.95), with a volume of 92128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.95 ($0.98).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CURY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Currys from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 90 ($1.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.19) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.49. The company has a market capitalization of £876.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72.

In other Currys news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £169,638.72 ($212,579.85).

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

