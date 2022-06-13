ASOS (LON:ASC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,241.00

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,241 ($15.55) and last traded at GBX 1,243.62 ($15.58), with a volume of 55699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,299 ($16.28).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASC. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($28.82) to GBX 1,700 ($21.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($68.92) to GBX 4,100 ($51.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($35.71) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,615 ($20.24) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,023.46 ($37.89).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,453.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,847.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

