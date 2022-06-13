Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,320.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,320 ($29.07) and last traded at GBX 2,324 ($29.12), with a volume of 11715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,374 ($29.75).
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($35.71) to GBX 2,800 ($35.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.11) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,633.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,716.42. The stock has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75.
In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 24,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,928 ($36.69), for a total value of £713,202.24 ($893,737.14).
About Computacenter (LON:CCC)
Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.
Featured Stories
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.