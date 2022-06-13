Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4,300.00

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,300 ($53.88) and last traded at GBX 4,301 ($53.90), with a volume of 9484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,377 ($54.85).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.20) to GBX 6,000 ($75.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($68.92) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($70.68) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($82.76) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,739.88 ($71.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 24.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,901.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,188.68.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($64.57), for a total transaction of £387,814.78 ($485,983.43).

About Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

