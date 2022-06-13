Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,086.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,086 ($13.61) and last traded at GBX 1,086.50 ($13.62), with a volume of 133176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,125.50 ($14.10).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($25.88) to GBX 2,020 ($25.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.32) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,961 ($24.57) to GBX 1,525 ($19.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,869 ($23.42).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,211.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,369.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.09), for a total transaction of £238,425.96 ($298,779.40).

Travis Perkins Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.