CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Update

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CANL opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. CannLabs has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

Get CannLabs alerts:

About CannLabs (Get Rating)

CannLabs, Inc provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CannLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.