Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Brambles stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brambles from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

