Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Update

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,347,300 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 3,217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.03.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $6.92 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.37.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 80.01% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $531.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.