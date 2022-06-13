Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Down 50.9% in May

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the May 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYY opened at $6.52 on Monday. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2786 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

