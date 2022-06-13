Invesco Ltd. Has $12.05 Million Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 282.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 791,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 477,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 776,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 713,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 37,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.76 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 283.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.