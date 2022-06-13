Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Hilltop worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

