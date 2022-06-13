Invesco Ltd. Buys 431,974 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,974 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at $179,000.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,647.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801 in the last ninety days. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SGFY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

