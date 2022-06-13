Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,043 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 5.85% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,378,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,594,000 after acquiring an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 419.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.
NASDAQ:IUS opened at $37.14 on Monday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.