Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,043 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 5.85% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,378,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,594,000 after acquiring an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 419.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NASDAQ:IUS opened at $37.14 on Monday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38.

