Invesco Ltd. Has $12.31 Million Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,952 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $19.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $149.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vince Berta bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,099.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

