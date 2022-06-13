Invesco Ltd. Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in DoorDash by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,991,000 after purchasing an additional 154,748 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,724,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,887,000 after acquiring an additional 351,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $62.18 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.73.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $381,614.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,798 shares of company stock worth $36,906,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

