Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.71% of Hope Bancorp worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745,123 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,899 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 364,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

HOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.88 on Monday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

