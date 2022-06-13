Invesco Ltd. Sells 226,709 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,712,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after buying an additional 1,232,134 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 1,140.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 628,264 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,832,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 2,715.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 523,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 504,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.87. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGNA. Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

