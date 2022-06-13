Invesco Ltd. Buys 21,369 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $91.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 31.44%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

