Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 162.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 166,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.61% of Neenah worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Neenah by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Neenah by 65.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Neenah by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 95,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Neenah by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NP opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.01. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

Neenah ( NYSE:NP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $284.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neenah in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

