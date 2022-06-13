Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,249 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.32% of KB Home worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 35.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

