Head to Head Comparison: Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) versus The Competition

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Angel Oak Mortgage to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 3 3 0 2.50 Angel Oak Mortgage Competitors 119 572 995 14 2.53

Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 44.66%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million $21.11 million -10.39 Angel Oak Mortgage Competitors $1.42 billion $115.46 million 19.62

Angel Oak Mortgage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage. Angel Oak Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays out -141.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 201.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Angel Oak Mortgage is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage -41.11% 15.43% 3.20% Angel Oak Mortgage Competitors -80.70% 2.06% 0.07%

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage peers beat Angel Oak Mortgage on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

