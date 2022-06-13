Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of WRLD opened at $125.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.98. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $121.35 and a one year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.48.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($3.91). The business had revenue of $166.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.91 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

