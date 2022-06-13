Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$154.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$154.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNR. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$140.46 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$128.50 and a one year high of C$171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$150.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7899995 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total transaction of C$2,382,715.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at C$3,198,326.24. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 169,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.88, for a total value of C$24,377,029.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,364,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,635,050,068.59. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock worth $156,357,001.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

