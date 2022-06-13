Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Major Shareholder Sells $204,552,500.00 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Limited/Nv Schlumberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.84.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

