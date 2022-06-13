James F. Reddoch Sells 100,000 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $4,156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 920,800 shares in the company, valued at $38,268,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,966,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,049,000 after buying an additional 2,675,799 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $89,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,715,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Royalty Pharma to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

