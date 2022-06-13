Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Deepika Pakianathan Sells 325,977 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,850.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Deepika Pakianathan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Deepika Pakianathan sold 1,307 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $7,842.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $436.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KPTI. StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

