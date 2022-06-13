Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $337.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $327.97 and a one year high of $557.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.69 and a 200 day moving average of $436.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.92.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

