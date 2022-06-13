Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $4,646,272.34 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 38,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $4,646,272.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,225,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,757,287.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $120.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.97.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.