Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz Sells 36,260 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $127.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.66. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

