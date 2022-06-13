Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 50,000 Shares

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13.

On Thursday, April 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $181,309.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $627,400.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $1,009,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $67,403.12.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $186,372.00.

Shares of VNOM opened at $34.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 290,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,950,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after acquiring an additional 236,655 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

