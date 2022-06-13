AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 23,287 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $2,801,658.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,182,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,384,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AN opened at $120.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.97. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in AutoNation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

