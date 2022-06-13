QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $1,870,312.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,870,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 25th, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $1,717,824.00.
  • On Friday, April 8th, Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $2,849,088.00.
  • On Monday, March 21st, Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $2,630,408.00.

Shares of QS stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 48.57 and a quick ratio of 48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 7.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.