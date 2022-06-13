QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $1,870,312.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,870,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $1,717,824.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $2,849,088.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $2,630,408.00.

Shares of QS stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 48.57 and a quick ratio of 48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 7.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $43.08.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

