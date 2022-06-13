Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Director Sells C$2,457,000.00 in Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total transaction of C$2,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,215,476.90.

BIR opened at C$11.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.98. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$285.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIR shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

