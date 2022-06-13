Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CTO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,317.04 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.91 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,425.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,514.11.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,932.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.