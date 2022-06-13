Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $1,315,485.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $147.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.10. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
