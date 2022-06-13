Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $1,315,485.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $147.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.10. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

