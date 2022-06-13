Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,770 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $2,639,758.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $37,193,653.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $2,352,058.80.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $2,565,602.60.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20.

Square stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in Square by 10,035.2% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,390,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Square from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Square from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.07.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

