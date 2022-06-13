LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) CFO Michael C. Mcmurray Sells 33,880 Shares

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $102.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.