Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 50,000 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96.

On Thursday, May 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $1,054,680.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00.

Shares of BX opened at $107.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.59 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.34.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 49.5% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 21.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

