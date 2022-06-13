Brokerages Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) PT at $205.36

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.54.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday.

WEX stock opened at $171.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $208.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in WEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

