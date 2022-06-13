WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the May 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $46.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.11. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

