WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the May 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $46.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.11. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $49.67.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.
