Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 57.2% in May

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the May 15th total of 55,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Akumin by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $0.81 on Monday. Akumin has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

Akumin ( NASDAQ:AKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. Research analysts expect that Akumin will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

