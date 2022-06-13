Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) vs. Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Head to Head Analysis

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Sanara MedTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million N/A N/A Sanara MedTech $24.14 million 7.30 -$7.92 million ($1.32) -16.74

Sanara MedTech has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Volatility and Risk

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -116.85% -29.32% Sanara MedTech -36.63% -31.14% -26.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vicarious Surgical and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 271.72%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.62%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Vicarious Surgical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. The company also provides HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, it develops FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a single layer sheet of amnion tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

