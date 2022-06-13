Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Target Price at C$30.45

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target for the company.

TSE SSRM opened at C$26.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$18.08 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

