Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) vs. OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Financial Review

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 2.83 -$2.62 million N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. $797.01 million 16.24 $387.15 million $4.37 33.30

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 48.57% 15.58% 14.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Blackboxstocks and OBIC Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats Blackboxstocks on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

