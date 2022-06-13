Analyzing Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) and GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

GATX has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GATX and Global Business Travel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 0 0 5 0 3.00 Global Business Travel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

GATX presently has a consensus price target of $110.24, indicating a potential upside of 10.81%. Given GATX’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GATX is more favorable than Global Business Travel Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of GATX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of GATX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GATX and Global Business Travel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.26 billion 2.82 $143.10 million $5.05 19.70 Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group.

Profitability

This table compares GATX and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 14.38% 11.46% 2.39% Global Business Travel Group N/A -15.61% -1.86%

Summary

GATX beats Global Business Travel Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GATX (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. The company also offers services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining operations, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. In addition, it leases aircraft spare engines, directly-owned aircraft spare engines, and five liquefied gas-carrying vessels, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. The company owns a fleet of approximately 147,000 railcars; 539 four-axle and 29 six-axle locomotives; and 5 vessels. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Global Business Travel Group (Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

