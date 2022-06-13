Head-To-Head Review: Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivid Seats and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats $443.04 million 3.74 -$16.12 million N/A N/A Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $14.28 million N/A N/A

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivid Seats.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vivid Seats and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 1 6 0 2.86 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivid Seats currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.62%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Risk and Volatility

Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats N/A -0.47% 0.20% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A -84.38% 4.86%

Summary

Vivid Seats beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivid Seats (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc. operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (Get Rating)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

