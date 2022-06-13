Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of CLAR opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Clarus has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $732.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,850. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Clarus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Clarus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

